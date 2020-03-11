|
It is with extreme sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Scott Patrick James on February 29, 2020 at TBRHSC, with a battle with heart disease, at the age of 46 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 20 years, Nancy James, love of his life daughter Brittany James (Dale), loving mother Bette Lentz, father Art Lentz, uncle and best friend Pat Punak, little sister Tracy McKenzie (Bruce), nephew Devon, big brother Robert Barr (Sofie), nieces Brielle, Alexie, in-laws Judy Gielas (Gary), Mike Gielas (Amber) and many friends. Scott had a love to travel to the Caribbean, many trips we had together, loved golfing, fishing, portaging, San Fran 49ers and the Canadians. He worked in construction for many years, then started his own siding business. Scott was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend. We were blessed to have him in our lives. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held May 2 from 1:00-4:00pm at the Oliver Road Rec Centre on Oliver Road. Donations, if so desired, may be made to the TBRHSC Northern Cardiac Fund. Thank you my love for the best 20 years of my life. I will love you always and forever. Until we meet again my love! Love your wife. Online condolences
