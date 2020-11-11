1/1
Sean Andrew Hogan
1965 - 2020
June 28, 1965 – November 5, 2020

With deep sorrow, the family of Sean Hogan announces his passing at the TBRHSC on November 5 with his family at his side.

Sean was the second youngest of eleven children born to Albert and Dorothy Hogan. In his younger years, he attended St. Stan's and St. Jude's elementary, St. Pat's intermediate and Selkirk High Schools before starting work at the Abitibi Mission Mill. He later attended Confederation College in an Aviation Manufacturing course. He enjoyed word and number puzzles, playing cards, rock & blues music, biking and watching hockey. He lived at home with his mother and would start the day making them breakfast (he did make great crepes). He spent a lot of time visiting with friends.

Sean is survived by his mother Dorothy, and siblings; Danny (Callie), Cheryl (Wayne), Wendy, Kelly, Janice (Mike), Rick, Michael (Marie), Maureen (Paul), Tammy and Shannon (Bill). He is also survived by his 23 nephews and nieces and 20 great nephews and nieces as well as an aunt, uncle and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his father Albert, niece Shannon and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Final arrangements are being made by Blake's Funeral Chapel. Following cremation, a regular Sunday mass will be said in his remembrance. Due to Covid, his final service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, Salvation Army or to any charity of choice.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Gone too soon, will always miss your boyish good looks, our many chats, love of a good crib game and your love. RIP my brother ❤
Janice
Family
