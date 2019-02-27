Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Sean Patrick Griffin

Sean Patrick Griffin Obituary

Sean Patrick Griffin, aged 43, passed away at home on February 21, 2019. Mourning his loss are his mother Kathy, brother Joe (Jen), nephew Greyer; loving aunts, uncles, cousins and special friend Julie. He will be remembered by the numerous friends that he had made throughout his life. Sean will be joining his Grandpa, Nana and uncles in heaven. Sean loved and excelled at sports including hockey, baseball and football. He was a long-time supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cremation has taken place with interment at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Sean, a bursary has been created. Cash or cheques can be made payable to "Sean Griffin Athletic Bursary" and are to be sent to the Jim McCuaig Education Centre, 2135 Sills Street, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 5T9.

www.nwfainc.com
