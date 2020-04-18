|
|
March 4, 1948 –
March 25, 2020
“Satch” was born and raised in Fort William. After graduating from Cambrian College in Geology, he left the blackflies of Northwestern Ontario to settle in Merritt, B.C. He later found home in Campbell River, B.C. Satch is survived by his children Leslyann (Dario), Jessalyn (Brian), their mother Susan, four grandchildren Sofia, Luka, Stella and Caleb, all in Campbell River, and twin sister Shirley (Toronto) and brother Bernard (Thunder Bay).
In our hearts forever.