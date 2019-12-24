|
Seida grew up in Port Arthur, Thunder Bay. She grew up speaking Finnish at home, which made her integration into school difficult. Being the fantastic big sister she was, she made sure her younger sister Sonja knew English before arriving at school.
Seida grew up in Port Arthur, Thunder Bay. She grew up speaking Finnish at home, which made her integration into school difficult. Being the fantastic big sister she was, she made sure her younger sister Sonja knew English before arriving at school.
This loving and caring manner and willingness to support others often carried through Seida' s life. She wasn't afraid to take on difficult jobs, such as working for child care services in her younger years. She also cared for both her granddaughter and great grandchildren when asked. There was never anything she would not do to support others.
Outside of her family life Seida worked for over 30 as an insurance agent. This made her an integral part of her community. She also had a passion for photography and nature and loved to spend time at the family cottage.
Seida leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years Klaas Meyer, her daughter Lisa Rezka (Rob), son John, grandchildren Kaila and great grandchildren Kiera, Bianka, Ziara and Kieron, her beloved sister Sonja Kitzan (Lawrence), brother and sister-in-law John Meyer (Sandra), sister-in-law Jane (Somerton) several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
If friends desire donations may be made to or a charity of your choice through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1.
