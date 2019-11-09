|
|
(nee Winters)
It is with great sadness for the family to announce that Sally Arthur passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2019, at the age of 86. Sally was born on February 13,1933 in Grandview, Manitoba to George and Hazel Winters. Sally worked at various jobs throughout her life, Merla Mae with her cousin Wendell (Jean) Cathers, moving on to working and managing various food establishments. She then worked for the Lakehead Board, cafeteria at Churchill High School, where she later decided on custodial work at the school, and eventually retired after many years. Sally (mom, nana, supernana) was an extremely special person with a larger than life personality full of LOVE. No one could pass by her without receiving a warm hello, welcome smile, a reaching out for the touch of her hand, even big hugs and kisses. Mom loved to love people and animals especially cats. Her family meant everything to her. Her hands were rarely still, always sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafting special gifts for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Mom loved cooking and baking, making cabbage rolls, cinnamon buns, spaghetti dinners etc., all made with LOVE for her family. Mom also enjoyed curling, bowling (nicknamed 3 ball Sally), camping and fishing. She loved her IPad texting to keep in touch with family and certainly became an Emoji Queen! Sally was a member of the Moose Hall and Royal Canadian Legion for many years. She always gave generously to numerous charities! Mom will be greatly missed by her entire family, friends and her cat Cleo. Survived by her children Bill Hall Jr, Robert Hall, Karen (Ken) Bruce, Alan (Sue) Hall, Edith (Len) Cheryk, Lyne (Norm) Patterson, beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her loving husband John, parents George (Hazel) Winters, brother Bernie Winters, sister and brother in law Blanche (Don) Smith, cat Boots. Friends are invited to share in a celebration of life for Sally on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 from 1-3pm at the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 5), 229 Van Norman Street. Cremation has taken place, family interment will take place at a later date. If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke or Animal Services would be greatly appreciated.
Mom, you left us beautiful memories,
your love is still our guide,
Although we cannot see you,
you're always at our side.
Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com