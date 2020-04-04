|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Senhorinha da Luz Pacheco announce her peaceful passing at TBRHSC on March 29, 2020. Please sign the online condolences and
Born on October 3, 1931 in São Miguel, Açores, Portugal. She made her way to Port Arthur in 1961 alone with her 2 young daughters to join the love of her life, José. She began demonstrating her gift for sewing as a very young child; with her amazing skills helping to support her family. These skills served her well in Canada when she could be called upon to make draperies, men's suits, reupholster sofas and vehicles, and recreate any dress seen on TV. Her talents as a seamstress led to the formation of United Tailors with friends Hilka & Nellie. She was a woman of great faith in God, giving her strength and courage. Her family was always comforted knowing the rosary was being prayed multiple times a day for them.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Maria (Murray) Smith, Mary (Bob) McKinstry, Beatrice (Gino) Cacciatore. Senhorinha was blessed with 5 grandchildren Tami Hutchinson, Scott Valila, Ryan Smith, Alyssa Cacciatore, and Mitchel Cacciatore and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Denis Miranda and sisters Cidaliza Marques, Teresa Camara, and Luiza Melo and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews in Canada, the USA, and São Miguel. She was predeceased by her husband José Pacheco, brother Benjamin Miranda, nephew Americo Miranda, and sister Maria Fernandez.
We as a family would like to thank her homecare workers, Alice and Elizabeth at VON, Ulla, Sharon, and Hilka at Paramed, and Sophia, Lisa, and Cathy at Wesway for the excellent and compassionate care Senhorinha received over the years. Also, Jessica Sharp at LHIN who could not be more supportive. She grew to love you all. We would especially like to thank Dr. Kevin Miller who over the years bore her endless teasing with great humour and gave her dignity and supported her every wish. We are forever grateful for your kindness and guidance during this difficult time. The nurses of 3B also deserve a huge thank you. We could not have asked for better care of our mother, you went above and beyond in your duties. Forgive us if we forgot anyone, as there were many people involved in her care over the years.
A private family service with interment at St. Andrew's Cemetery, presided over by Rev. Luigi Filippini, has taken place. A funeral mass will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
view a video of the service
at everestofthunderbay.com