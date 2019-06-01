|
May 24, 1969-May 29, 2019I Made It Home
I just wanted to let you know that I made it home
Everything is so pretty here,
so white, so fresh, so new.
The smell of yellow daisies, keeps me close to you.
Please try not to be sad for
me, try to understand.
God is taking care of me…
I'm in the shelter of his hands.
Here there is no sadness, and no sorrow, and no pain.
Here there is no crying, and
I will never hurt again.
Here it is so peaceful, when
all the angels sing….
I really have to go now, I've just got to try my wings.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Daughter, Granddaughter, Mother, and Sister. Serena was a gentle soul, with a beautiful heart of Gold. She had a love of nature, was always very close with her family and her fur babies. She is predeceased by her son Denzel, and is survived by her son Julien, her loving mother Heather Le Boeuf, her adoring Grandmother Alberta Hunter, her Sister Serenity (Kelly, James and Serena) her brothers Myron, Brody, Jerold, DC and Kyler, and her aunts and uncles, Steven (Terry), Gino (Diana), Paris (Gina), and Ashley (Linda), and many cousins and family friends. Serena will be dearly missed today and always, as she was our loving “Sonni.” A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask that any donations be made to the Adult Teen Challenge Rehabilitation Program Thunder Bay.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca