It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sergio Belluz at the TBRHSC on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with close family by his side and in their hearts.



Born August 17, 1938 in Fagnigola, Pordenone, Italy, he immigrated to Canada in April 1957 at the age of 19. Sergio came to Canada for a work opportunity by ship to Halifax then by train to Port Arthur, where he met his lifelong partner Stella. They were married for 53 years.



Sergio was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbours. He loved working in the garden and grew prize winning vegetables and herbs. His weekend pastime for many years was camping and fishing. He was a talented cook. Family and neighbours enjoyed his homemade Italian dishes. He worked hard all his life. His career as a cement finisher and precast leadman spanned over 40 years. He was employed with B & B Stone (Barbini), managed his own business and later worked at Lafarge until his retirement. Sergio loved his dogs Bobby and Bailey. He enjoyed his trips to Italy to visit family. His neighbours also meant a lot to him.



He will forever be loved and missed by his wife Stella, daughters Monica (Rusty) and Leanna (Bruce) and granddaughter Halina, whom he adored, brother-in-law Rico Vitassi, niece Susan (Ari) Merilainen and nephew Brian Vitassi. Also sister Marcellina Zavagnin, niece Gabriela (Maurizio) De Lozzo, brother-in-law Rodolfo Ceccato and nephews Andrea and Loris Ceccato and families in Italy. Sergio was predeceased by his mother Santina and father Guglielmo, his sister Luciana Ceccato and brother-in-law Alfonso Zavagnin, all in Italy. As well, mother-in-law and father-in-law Josefa and Peter Loda and sister-in-law Ann Vitassi.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, December 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini, with visitation to begin one hour prior. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the seating capacity is limited. Please call Harbourview at 346-9880 if you wish to attend in person. As well, you may visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.