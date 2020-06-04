It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our Husband, Babbo, and Nonno, Brother, Zio, Compare Sergio Ricci. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday June 1, 2020. In 1957,with $25 in his pocket, Sergio Ricci began his journey to Canada, arriving in Fort William later known as Thunder Bay. He met the love of his life, Irma, at a little cafe on Simpson Street and four months later they were married. Sergio was always a dedicated handy man, who worked hard as a carpenter throughout his life until his retirement from the Great Lakes Papermill. He would spend his spare time with close family and friends working on side projects building homes, making homemade wine, prosciutto, sausages and anything they needed help with. Constructing his home on Rosslyn Road with his late brother Ilio was always one of his proudest accomplishments. Sergio found great joy in his work with his huge gardens and little farm with many different animals. The pride Sergio had in his own hard work, was always doubled when speaking about his wife and her accomplishments as a dedicated mother, business woman and owner of Irma's Bridal Boutique. Family, food and lots of laughs could always be seen around Sergio. From his home on Brown Street, he worked to create a loving space for his friends and family to gather together and enjoy a home cooked meal, music and a “few” glasses of his homemade vino. There were many big events that were important to Sergio to celebrate; New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, Castagne e Vino in honour of the end of the harvest and every Sunday for dinner with the whole family. Left to live these legacies are his beloved wife of 61 years, Irma, their three children Giuseppina (Jim), Mario, Gabriele (Debbie), and daughter-in-law Laura Lee. As well as 8 grandchildren: Vanessa [Stephen], André [Megan], Martina, Lucas [Jess], Marcus, David, Gyllean and Lynzie. Many of Sergio's family members are in Italy: his late brother Ilio (Margherita), his sister Zaira (Alfredo) and nephews Vasco (Lucia), Luigi (Marzia) and Nico. As well as many more cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and Godchildren in Canada and Italy. All of us as a family will continue to raise a glass and celebrate Sunday dinners in his memory. “Basta pieno. Come again. Don't forget.” A private funeral with immediate family members will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G. officiating. Should friends desire to watch the service online they can go to Sergio's page on the Sargent & Son Website at 11:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 and click on the web-casting play button below the obituary. In his honour donations may be made to Special Olympics Thunder Bay Chapter , Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding Association and Autism Ontario Thunder Bay Chapter.



