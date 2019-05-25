|
Shane Daniel Gordon Karasiewicz, 42, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 at his home in Thunder Bay, ON. He was born to Bruce Karasiewicz and Linda Wyrozub in Thunder Bay, ON, on January 11th, 1977. Growing up he spent a lot of time at the outdoor rinks with his dad and brother Trevor. His dad would set up practice drills and they would play for hours giving them the skills they needed to excel at the sport. When Trev grew up making a career out of it, Shane was filled with pride and supported him every step of the way. He was also an avid boot hockey player winning numerous championships at Super Boot. It meant a lot to him to be able to play for the iconic "Dirty Dozen" because he started out as a fan watching his Uncle Ray play and worked his way up to being his teammate. Other interests included dirt track racing, monster trucks, anything to do with Ford, hunting and fishing with his cousin Robbie K, going to camp, playing softball in every league in town and hitting the gym to workout/socialize. He shared a lot of his interests with the love of his life (roommate) Nicole, with whom he made a home and wonderful life with for many years. Busy as he was, Shane would always make time for his daily coffee with Adam La Delle (Bubs) his longtime sidekick and spending quality time with his friends and family, especially his daughter Ariella. He could always be seen taking her swimming, to Wacky Wings, out to see the deer on the marsh or anywhere else she wanted to go. She was the light of his life and he could never say no, proof of that would be his My Little Pony tattoo, dedicated to her, which he would proudly show to everyone. Another time he wouldn't say no was to any friends that would reach out and ask for a helping hand, advice or even just conversation. He valued these friendships deeply and would always help however he could. Shane always had a strong work ethic, even at a young age, entering the workforce while attending Westgate High School. Going to school by day and working midnights at Great West Timber and still completing high school. He continued working in multiple fields until landing at Bombardier, where he spent the last eight years. He was also Security at the Wayland, working for a family that was close to his heart and he'd known his whole life. Shane was preceded in death by his grandparents Nannie Jennie and George DeCorte Sr., his uncle Duncan Jackson and cousin Rob Karasiewicz. He is survived by his dad Bruce Karasiewicz (Shawn), mother Linda Wyrozub (Morris), brother Trevor Karasiewicz, girlfriend Nicole Bodnar, daughter Ariella (Teresa Laguillona), dog Bailey and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces. A drop in celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at the Westfort Prosvita (721 Gore St. W) from 2pm - 8pm.Online condolences
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or a trust for his daughter Ariella's education.
