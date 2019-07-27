|
December 8, 1979 – July 14, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Shane David Casey on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Thunder Bay, Ontario at the age of 39.
Shane was born on December 8, 1979 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Shane simply loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was always excited about what the future would hold, and any adventure that came his way. He was always kind and generous and extended those values to anyone in need. He always found a way to put a smile on someone's face, and memories of laughter to hold forever.
From an early age, we knew Shane's love of cars would eventually lead him to a career in the automotive industry. This opened many doors and avenues within his career. He excelled in a number of management positions within the heavy equipment industry. Shane put a tremendous amount of love and effort into everything that he did. Shane was hard working, ambitious and was anxious to conquer any challenges that came his way. His determination to succeed was exceptionally admirable. Shane was always proud of each vehicle he owned. He would travel all the way to the west coast to find his prize possession and cherish it by ensuring it was detailed to the utmost perfection.
He loved family get togethers; Christmas being his favourite. He was always challenged by the amount of tape his mom wrapped the gifts with. He especially enjoyed all of the family dinners and outings together.
Shane had an incredible love for animals, most recently, his dog Lucky. They were inseparable. He would take his boy on bike rides daily, and was able to train him to be an incredible, loyal addition to the family.
Shane had an extraordinary love for love. Shane met the love of his life, Angie Seed in 2016 where they began to build a life together in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He spent his nights finding ways to always surprise her, singing love songs, and slow dancing with her any chance he could. His romantic gestures were more mesmerizing than any romantic movie.
Shane was effortlessly confident; he projected this confidence on anyone he met and instantly made lasting connections with people he'd met over the years. He always had a way of lighting up a room with his presence and beautiful smile. Shane was an amazing, loving soul that had a remarkable sense of humour. He loved to sing and perfect every detail of his favourite songs. Shane became very passionate with the outdoors, yardwork and woodworking over the past year. He spent time helping others in the neighbourhood to create beauty in all of their yards. He loved the sports scene in his hometown of Winnipeg; dedicated fan to the Winnipeg Jets and Blue Bombers and would watch every game he could, rooting for them at the top of his lungs.
Our Shane will be sadly missed and forever loved by his parents, Debbie and Ernie Kidder, his love of his life, Angie Seed, his Aunt Wendy (Peter), Uncle Bob (Doreen), his cousins, his fur babies, and many, many friends.
We know you're having a blast up there Shane, keep on dancing, keep on singing, and know that we're missing you, always and forever our handsome angel.
Cremation has taken place with interment and a celebration of life to take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Humane Society of your choice.