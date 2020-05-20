With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Shannon Boulton (nee O'Donnell) on May 17, 2020, at 44. Born in Thunder Bay in May 1975, Shannon was the youngest of three born to Jim and Dorothy O'Donnell. Shannon was raised in Thunder Bay and attended Isabella Public School, FWCI, and St Pat's. After completing a 2-year business administration program at Confederation College, Shannon moved north and worked as an Economic Development Officer for the Township of Pickle Lake. 4 years later, she came home to join the Northwestern Ontario Development Network - eventually becoming Executive Director of the organization. While working for the Network, Shannon completed the University of Waterloo Economic Development certificate program. Leaving the Network after 5 years, Shannon went on to work at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine as a Community Development Officer - 1 of 6 in the Province at the time- and HealthForce Ontario Marketing and Recruitment Agency as 1 of 12 Regional Advisors working closely with NOSM to recruit and retain physicians in Ontario. Later, she joined the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines. In 2009, Shannon married the love of her life, Bill Boulton, in a beautiful ceremony. Both Bill and Shannon were surrounded by love as family members and friends gathered from across the country to celebrate. Shannon's older brother, Kevin, walked her down the aisle. Older sister Tracy travelled from New Orleans to be a bridesmaid. Unfortunately, in 2012, Shannon was diagnosed with breast cancer. After successful treatment, 5 years later, the cancer returned and spread. On leave from work since August 2017, Shannon tried to make the best of each day, visiting with family and friends, sharing good laughs as much as possible. She will be missed by many, especially her husband, Bill, mom Dorothy, her brother, Kevin, and his wife Lesley, as well as her sister Tracy and husband Arthur. Her niece, Megan, nephew, Spencer, as well as her nephew, Brad, and his partner, Samara, are left to mourn her, as are her many aunts, uncles, cousins, her close friends from work and best friend of 30 years Mary Armenti (nee Loghrin). Shannon and her family wish to express a huge thank you to all the staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Sciences Centre, especially Dr. Chow and Dr. Martel in the ER, Dr. Marchuk, Dr. Faghihi, Nurse Corrina, and each and every chemo nurse who are all so amazing at what they do. Also a special thank you to Terry and Dr. Cappello at the Fort William FHT, and the home care workers who made her comfortable. Cremation has taken place. For those able, donations to the Thunder Bay Humane Society or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers would be most appreciated.



“How lucky I am to have something that makes

saying goodbye so hard”



~Winnie the Pooh



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store