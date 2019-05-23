Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Ms. Shari Brezden (Fossum), 54, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on May 21, 2019. Born on July 22, 1964, in Dauphin MB, but spent the majority of her life in Thunder Bay. Mom loved being outdoors, fishing (at her favourite lake DeCourcey), and making crafts with anything she could scrounge up from nature. One of her biggest passions were her grandchildren, from helping her in the kitchen (usually baking cinnamon buns) to showing them how to do woodworking. Mom loved being with family and friends and knew how to put a smile on everyone's face. Mom was survived by her parents Ernie & Denise Brezden, children Brittany (Nick) Kinch, Taylar (Keith) Wiejak, siblings Todd (Christine) Brezden, Deidre (Larry) Hamilton, Michelle (Mike) Briska and Keith (Jean) Brezden; grandchildren Jordyn, Austin, Rose, and Lauryn; as well as many treasured nieces, nephews and good friends Wayne & Carol Fossum. Mom was predeceased by her daughter Jamie Lee Fossum and brother Craig Brezden. Mom definitely grew stronger and stronger as she faced her largest battle of her life. Mom loved to laugh and be strong to help her loved ones through these last days.

Friends and family are welcome to join a Celebration of Life in her honour which will be held on May 25, 2019 at 1:00pm at the family residence (contact Northwest Funeral Alternative, 623-2025, for address). In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Craig's Cause Pancreatic or Memory In Miles in Shari's name would be greatly appreciated.

