After an extra 25 years of love, laughter, friendships and memories, our mom, Sharon Anne Amos (aka the Red Heart Lady from Westfort) joined our dad in Heaven on September 29, 2020.



The daughter of Irene and Walter Alexander, Mom started her journey in Fort Frances in 1947 and her childhood would see her living in different parts of Northwestern Ontario. Atikokan, Sapawe and Dryden to name a few. The oldest of 6 kids, she was a strong, caring and compassionate big sister that they all looked up to and cherished for her love and guidance throughout their lives.



A sweet and innocent high school student in Dryden, Sharon met the wild Keith Amos with whom she wanted nothing to do with! As dad would tell it, she couldn't resist his good looks, and her heart was his forever after they married in 1967. As many did back in that time, they headed west shortly afterwards to start their lives and their family in Edmonton with the births of Sharla and Curtis. Moving and settling in Thunder Bay in the 70's brought their third child, Marnie.



We were blessed to have our mom as a stay at home mom for many years. Although "stay at home" was definitely not on her agenda. That woman was always on the move! Dragging her kids walking to the library, grocery store, church, ball diamonds, you name it. We walked every street in Westfort with her! She was an amazing volunteer and biggest cheerleader of her kids' activities and sports. Running the fundraising activities and being involved for years with the Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, Vesnyanka dance group, Broadway United Church, Red Cross, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Westfort Neighbourhood Outreach Development Project, United Way and the Westfort Toastmasters kept her busy and enriched her life. She could often be found bundled in a quilt at the Neebing ball field where she proudly watched her son's baseball games over the years.



Many neighbourhood Crestwood kids were also blessed to have my mom as their "other mom" when she took in a few daycare kids. There was always lots of noise and laughter in our house over hot school day lunches and afternoon snacks with our "other siblings". My mom was always an ear for the kids to talk to and many came around for a scolding every now and then too!



Once her children were self sufficient, it was time for mom to fulfill her dream to get her high school diploma. Mom was a very driven and determined woman and worked hard to achieve her goals. In her late 30s, while working a nighttime cleaning job at the college and taking day classes at Westgate High School, she made it happen. Shortly after finishing, she started her legal career at McCartney Judge and Murray. Her experience in various law offices led her to her last job, and her dream job as the Manager of Judicial Support for the great Northwest Region at the former Provincial Courthouse on Arthur Street. She was proud of her accomplishments in this role and made lifetime friendships with the judges she served and many staff. She was well respected and admired by her colleagues for her professionalism, knowledge, and ability to get things done.



Mom was the kindest soul who always found the best in others, no matter their background, social status, race, etc. As children she always said to us "There but for the grace of God go I" and taught us strong values of being kind and accepting to everyone by her example. She cherished her faith and her Broadway United Church family that she was a part of for over 40 years. Mom didn't value material things and found happiness in her family, her friendships, her gardening, her pets and especially Kamryn and Kyle who brought her joy and made her heart swell as a proud grandma. She went out of her way to make you feel special and to give a helping hand to a neighbour, friend or relative. If one of them was in need, Sharon was there. Maintaining strong relationships with loved ones was very important and she remembered everyone's special day and never missed sending a birthday or Christmas card or a monogrammed towel!



She loved to travel - whether it was with her gang of crazy girlfriends, or a road trip to the East or West to visit relatives, she made the most of enjoying every moment of her life while she was able to. The first Christmas after dad passed away mom didn't take down the tree and instead made a year round heart tree. This complimented her heart garden in the front yard, and if you were lucky enough to chat with her about it, you would be dragged into the house so she could show it off. Twenty-five years and many donated heart ornaments later, it still stands; a testament of all the love she had to give, and of the many people that loved her and were touched by her, and in whom she will live on in.



Sharon leaves to mourn her passing her children Sharla (Mike Knapton), Curtis and Marnie; grandchildren Kamryn, Kyle, Tyler (Aliza) and Stephanie (Kevin); great grand children Kaysen, Kallen and Kodi. Sisters Betty Chesky, Barb Broom (Gary), Joni Alexander (Barry Hardy); brothers Rennie Alexander and John Alexander, Aunt Eileen Lundon, sister-in-law Sheila (Rick Siegfried), along with many nieces, nephews, cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Keith, parents Irene and Walter Alexander, brother-in-law Jerry Chesky, in-laws Una and Ivor Amos.



We'd like to thank the many hands and hearts that created a community that enabled her to live her best life in recent years while she went through her many health issues. From neighbours, friends, family, church members - there are so many of you to name individually but please know my mom was grateful for everyone of you. You've all impacted her life and brought her joy and for that we are so very appreciative.



Cremation has taken place and a private burial will follow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when friends and family can travel and gather together.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army, Shelter House or charity of your choice.





