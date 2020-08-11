1/1
Sharon Bannon
We regretfully announce the passing of Sharon (Betty) Bannon on August 6, 2020 in Thunder Bay after a brief courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. Betty was born in Thunder Bay in February 4, 1956. Betty was a determined, ambitious woman who graduated from Lakehead University with a degree in Education. She later pursued Law School in Saskatchewan but returned home to be with her family. Betty worked long term in a legal clinic then resumed into her teaching career, often in Northern communities. She rescued many dogs from the communities and adopted them out, due to her caring compassionate and giving qualities. Betty was a spiritual person and practiced her cultural traditions as well as prayer with God. She was talented and gifted yet remained humble with her achievements of obtaining her Black belt in Karate, played guitar and spent her leisure time riding her Harley. She went to Sturgis for bike week on numerous occasions and at one time taught the motorcycle class for the Ministry. Anyone that knew Betty was impacted with her strong spirit and unique personality. She was beautiful and carried herself with class, grace and always looked her best. Betty is predeceased by her mother Gladys Green and by her father Bert Bannon. She is survived by her siblings Walter (Simone), Cheryl (Pat), Fay Anne (Jamie), Byron (Chantel), Michelle (Eric), numerous nieces and nephews, and special godchild Alysha Hedlund. The family extends special thanks to Lillian Duke, Dr. Silverburg, Dr. Athes, Dr. Del Paggio and all the nurses and staff from 1A Oncology for your help and support during this difficult time. Betty's special companions Sammy and Halo will miss her deeply. A funeral service by invite only will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street. Visitation by invite only for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Murillo Mutts Rescue or any other Pet rescue.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
