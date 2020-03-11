Home

Sharon Darlene Potter


1946 - 2020
Sharon Darlene Potter Obituary


Aug. 7, 1946 ~ Mar. 4, 2020
Mrs. Sharon Darlene Potter (Hamilton) resident of Airdrie, Alberta passed away peacefully at Dulcina Hospice on March 4th, 2020. Born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Sharon spent the majority of her life in Port Arthur. Sharon was employed for several years with the Lakehead Board of Education, until her early retirement. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. Sharon enjoyed spending her time at camp with family and great friends, but Bingo was her passion. Sharon will be remembered and dearly missed by her son Wayne Jr, daughter Lorrie (Jason) Siever, Grandchildren: Kodey, Shiane Potter, Sierra, Nevana, Presley Siever and Great Grandson Raine Edwards. She is also survived by sisters and brothers: Patsy Kilgallon, Linda (Harold) Lehto, Brenda Smith, Kim (Tim) Binmore, Mike (Cathy) Hamilton, Dan (Barb) Hamilton and Sister-in-law Thelma Potter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was predeceased by her husband Wayne Sr. mother Bernice and sister Carol. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Should Friends so desire, donations to the and Red Cross would be greatly appreciated.
