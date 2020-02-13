Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Sharon Elizabeth Smith

February 14, 1956 –
February 5, 2020
 
Sharon passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay and will be greatly missed by her family. Loving mother of Sean, wife Erica, and grandchildren Harrison, Annika and Evander. She is survived by her mother Lorraine Walker (the late Thomas), brother Fred, and niece and nephews Allison, Tom and Russell. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family, friends and all who knew her. Sharon wishes to spend eternity in nature, so her ashes will be spread over Lake Superior at a later date. 
 
