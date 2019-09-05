|
August 6, 1962 – September 4, 2019
In the full splendour of Lake Superior, Mrs. Sharon “Smiley” Fucile (nee McCarthy), age 57 years, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon was born August 6, 1962 in Fort William to Wayne and Joan McCarthy. She was raised and educated locally graduating from Churchill High School.
In 1978 she met Todd Fucile, little did they know at the time that they would spend their lives together. Despite the snowstorm that day they made it to St Patrick's Cathedral and we're married on April 3, 1982. They eagerly started their family soon after and together they raised their three children with love and compassion. Sharon and Todd were a team, through thick and thin – they were an example of steadfast unconditional love. As a family they loved being outdoors, hosting gatherings and attending rock concerts together. Sharon was a confidante for her family (and friends), offering an ear or shoulder whenever needed. She was the Mom that everyone knew and loved.
As hard as it is to believe today, as a child and young teen Sharon was actually quite shy. Because of this she would just smile a lot. This earned her the nickname “Smiley” and she continued to bring love and light wherever she went to whomever she met along the way, her smile growing ever more brave and ever more confident over the years, recognizable a mile away no matter how many decades passed or how much pain she endured.
Finally, when all their kids had left the nest, Sharon and Todd built their dream home on Lake Superior where they hosted family and friends alike. To this day, their doors are always open, coffee always on, beer in the fridge and no one ever leaves hungry.
Survived by the love of her life, Todd; beloved children Randi (Ryan) Eddy, Clayton (Selena) and Brett (Meghan) and beautiful granddaughters, Aila and Rudi Eddy. She will be missed by her mother, Joan McCarthy; siblings Donna (Bill) Ostrom, Jan (Dan) Hawkins and Pat (Sam) McCarthy as well as her best friend Angela Ramsfield, the Fucile family, the East Green Bay Community, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and so many friends.
Predeceased by her father, Wayne McCarthy.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Sharon Fucile will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with family and friends gathering in St. Patrick's Cathedral for the Funeral Mass at 10:30am celebrated by Msgr. P.M. Stilla v.g., as a tribute to Sharon's vibrant personality, please wear bright colours. A time of fellowship and reception will be held in the Lakeview Lodge, 815 Lakeshore Drive following the services.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society or the Dew Drop Inn.
"Life is what you celebrate!
All of it, even its end."
