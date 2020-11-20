(BACKEN)





A butterfly to remind us even though we are apart

Your spirit is always with us forever in our heart….

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Sharon Janet Johnston announces her passing at her home on Monday November 16, 2020 with family by her side at the age of 72. It would be wrong to say that she lost her battle to cancer as she never stopped fighting. Sharon was born in Port Arthur on April 2, 1948. She was a dedicated wife and mother, sister, aunt and friend. She especially loved and was very proud of her role as Nana. Sharon was employed at Safeway's and retired in 2005 after 27 years of service. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile and laugh. Her sense of humour was always present and she had a quick comeback for all. She made friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and was always encouraging and cheering them from the sidelines. She loved country music and was a proud Hooter at the Country Fests. She enjoyed fishing however not always successful but never gave up, boat rides and camping with her family. She spent the last 14 years enjoying the winter months in Yuma, Arizona where she had many adventures, she brought her Canadian spirit with her and made great friendships. During the summer months she stayed at Come By Chance resort were long lasting friendships were built, she was always ready to participate in any activities from doing skits to dressing up. She always looked forward to her annual trips with her sisters, cousins and friends with many stories to share when she returned. Her family meant the world to her and she will be dearly missed by her husband Peter Johnston, children Rhonda (Serge), Dan (Somina), Bill (Kathleen), Andy (Ruth), Sherri (Rob) as well as 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.