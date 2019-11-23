Home

Sharon passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 72 with her family by her side. Loving mother of Deborah (Zlatko) Andrisevich and David (Tracey) Morettin. Cool gramma to Ella (Jaden), Sabine (Anthony), Cody and Joshua. Predeceased by parents Laura and Peter Morettin, sister Maureen (Frank) Csinos, brothers Ronald (Clara) Morettin and Bruce Morettin. Survived by siblings Diane (Peter, deceased) Ripa and Gerald Morettin of Thunder Bay and Jeanine (Robert) Davidson. Will also be missed by many cherished nieces and nephews and their families. Originally from Thunder Bay, Sharon moved with her family to Hamilton in 1963. As per her wishes, there is no funeral service and cremation has taken place.

