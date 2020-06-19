Sharon Rose Commisso
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

We are heartbroken to announce the peaceful passing of Sharon Rose Commisso (Rouse) in her 70th year on June 16, 2020 at the TBRHSC. Sharon will be dearly missed by her husband of 39yrs, Jim (James Commisso) as well as by her daughter, Sandra Lynne (Ted Thompson), grandson Vincent Thompson (22yrs) and granddaughter Kenzie Thompson (7yrs). Sharon will be missed by her sisters, Marlene Kasstan, Donna (Wayne Dudley), Joy (Edo St. Pierre) of Sault Ste. Marie and Julie Kirkpatrick of Ottawa. Sisters-in-law Cathy Rouse, Cathy Danbrook and Carol (Dan Redican) Former husband and friend Ron Gorrie. Also by her Aunt, Jacqueline (Ray Turcotte) as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Sharon worked for George Jeffrey Children's Centre for many years. She mentioned numerous times how much she loved working there. She met the love of her life at her workplace, Jim , as well as future mother in law Muriel Commisso. Predeceased by parents Rose (Carriere) and William Rouse, mother-in-law Muriel Commisso, father-in-law Peter Commisso, and brother Kevin Rouse. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved