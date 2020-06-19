We are heartbroken to announce the peaceful passing of Sharon Rose Commisso (Rouse) in her 70th year on June 16, 2020 at the TBRHSC. Sharon will be dearly missed by her husband of 39yrs, Jim (James Commisso) as well as by her daughter, Sandra Lynne (Ted Thompson), grandson Vincent Thompson (22yrs) and granddaughter Kenzie Thompson (7yrs). Sharon will be missed by her sisters, Marlene Kasstan, Donna (Wayne Dudley), Joy (Edo St. Pierre) of Sault Ste. Marie and Julie Kirkpatrick of Ottawa. Sisters-in-law Cathy Rouse, Cathy Danbrook and Carol (Dan Redican) Former husband and friend Ron Gorrie. Also by her Aunt, Jacqueline (Ray Turcotte) as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Sharon worked for George Jeffrey Children's Centre for many years. She mentioned numerous times how much she loved working there. She met the love of her life at her workplace, Jim , as well as future mother in law Muriel Commisso. Predeceased by parents Rose (Carriere) and William Rouse, mother-in-law Muriel Commisso, father-in-law Peter Commisso, and brother Kevin Rouse. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date.