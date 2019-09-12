|
1944 – 2019
Sharryn was the youngest child born to the loving family of Jack and Doreen Kay. During her early years, the family lived in the rural farming communities of Hurkett and Dorion. From there they moved to Cameron Falls. In this close knit community Sharryn completed her elementary education, travelling to Thunder Bay for high school. Her first job away from home landed her at a Tourist Camp on Lake Nipigon. There she fell in love with and married the camp owner's oldest son, Laurie McCollum. Following the marriage the couple engaged in the necessary travel related to Laurie's employment as a bush pilot. Life in the far north came with very few amenities. But they were exciting times, highlighted by the birth of their oldest son in a remote fly in location of Northern Manitoba. Life altering events brought them back to Ontario and to the operation of the family tourist business. Blessings continued with the birth of second and third sons. There were no dull moments in the following forty-three years, working side by side with her husband as a tourist operator. She had a passion for Lake Nipigon and became active in the protection of its fishery and pristine beauty. With the addition of grandchildren and great grandchildren, she found much joy in the expanded family gatherings at the resort. She loved the outdoors and spent many happy hours improving the landscaping of their tourist property. When asked recently about her life, She replied “It was an awesome ride. I'd love to do it all over again.” Sharryn passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 surrounded by the love and care of her family. She is survived by her best friend and husband Laurie McCollum, her children – David (Kirsi and her daughter Tia), Shaughn (Kim), Danny (Kimberly), grandchildren – Tyler (Krista), Chad (Lindsey) and Bradlee, great grandchildren – Madeleine and Levi Lawrence McCollum, her sister Shirley (Bill) Youmans and brother-in-law Bill McCollum. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Sharryn was predeceased by her parents Jack and Doreen Kay, brothers – Bob, Pat, Darcy and Terry (in infancy) and sister Beverly Lynch. The family wishes to thank the numerous medical professionals for the wonderful care and support of Mom during her battle with Cancer. Cremation has taken place. A memorial and interment of cremains will take place at a later date at Cliffside Cemetery, Nipigon. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.