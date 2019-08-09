|
|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden death of their beloved son, Shawn Geley, at the age of 37 from a tragic motor vehicle collision on August 2, 2019.
He will be sadly missed by his mother Caroline Ritch, his father Peter Geley, his brother Clint (Cherish) and his nieces Gabrielle and Charlotte. He will be remembered by his Uncle Greg and his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother baby Peter, his grandparents Christopher and Charlotte Ritch and Peter and Lidwina Geley and his Uncle Gordon.
Shawn was a devote Christian and attended services at the Intola Baptist Church in Thunder Bay. He was an award winning Chess Player and was also the President of the Northern Ontario Chess League for many years. He enjoyed sharing his passion for chess through teaching and coaching young children the art of the game. He was also an avid outdoors man who loved to hunt, fish and trap.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday August 9th at 2pm at 122 Northwood Drive in Nakina. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 1pm at 122 Northwood Drive in Nakina followed by a burial. For those wishing, memorial donations may be made to the Intola Baptist Church in Thunder Bay. Online condolence may be placed on the Fawcett Funeral Home website at www.rfffh.com