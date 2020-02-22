|
|
1956 - 2020
With great sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Shawnee Rohtenburger, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Southbridge Pinewood Court. Born in Winnipeg, Shawnee spent her first few years growing up in Montreal before moving to Toronto and finally Calgary in her mid teens. It was there that she had her two children, Christopher and Kimberly. It is also where, in 1986, she met the love of her life, David. Soon after she followed him across the country, first to Sudbury, then Thunder Bay as he pursued his career in aviation. They married shortly after moving to Thunder Bay in 1990 where they have resided since. Predeceased by her father Leonard Ziebert (1987) and sister Glenda Labelle (2003). She will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Marvel Ziebert of Vulcan, AB and brothers Guyland (Maria) of Toronto, ON and Darcy of Calgary, AB; husband David of Thunder Bay, ON; son Christopher Pritchette (Jiyeon) of Toronto, ON; daughter Kimberly (Robert Rouche) and granddaughters Willa and Halle of Victoria, BC; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be made to Diabetes Canada, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the .
Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com