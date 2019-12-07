|
|
July 22, 1944 –
December 4, 2019
It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sheila on December 4, 2019, at the St. Joseph's Hospital Hospice Unit. Sheila will be dearly missed by her two children, Paula Hammond and Mike Ballon (Janice). In addition, Sheila was proud Nana to two beautiful grandchildren Morgan and Camryn. Sheila is reunited with her loving husband, Guy Ballon, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Also, Sheila is predeceased by her loving parents, Dr. Charles and Irene Harris, and older brother, Donald Harris. Sheila fondly remembered growing up in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, as well as her time in Ottawa, Ontario, where she proudly earned a nursing diploma at the Ottawa Civic Hospital in 1966. Known for her warm and vibrant personality and her beautiful auburn hair, Sheila always put others first and she will be dearly missed by the friends she has cultivated over many years. Sheila's family send a special thank you to all the wonderful staff that cared for her at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre's Oncology department and Cancer Centre, as well as the St. Joseph's hospice. Those who desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Sheila to the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre.
Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com