1943–2019
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Sheila Kruzel announce her passing on May 15th, 2019. After a courageous battle with lung cancer, Sheila gained her wings with her family by her side at St. Joseph Hospice. Sheila was born April 29, 1943 in Glasgow, Scotland to John and Ellen McLellan. She was the youngest of 4 sisters. In 1950, Sheila and her mother immigrated to Canada. They moved many times around Ontario until Thunder Bay became their home.
Sheila had taken many secretarial jobs throughout her adult years to which included, Domtar Mill in Red Rock, Spence Clinic, and Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board that led her to many years at Confederation College where she retired. Sheila touched the lives of all who knew her. Her kind, loving, and caring heart will be remembered by all. Sheila never said no to helping or taking on any of her volunteering jobs. Her leadership skills shone through. She did it her way! Sheila was also a member of the RCL Slovak Branch 129 Ladies Auxiliary where she was the Sargent at Arms for the Colour Party.
Sheila met the love of her life Thomas, at a by chance meeting as she walked by after Thomas's slow pitch baseball game in 1959, sparks flew and they were married February 1st, 1964. Together they had four children and spent many years camping, fishing and traveling to visit family members.
Sheila is survived by her husband Thomas of 55 years, her sons Jeffrey, Tommy (Kristin) and daughter Christine (Patrick). Sheila's greatest love was her grandchildren; Matthew, Brandon, Juliana, Kirsten, Alexandra, Dylan, Jara, Joshua, Elizabeth, and Teagan. As well as Aunt Theresa, who held a special place in her heart.
Sheila was predeceased by her parents Ellen and John McLellan; sisters Agnes, Margaret, Ellen and Joan; brother-in-law Victor Seagris; and nephew Vic Seagris. As well as, the greatest loss of her life that occurred in October 1985, her son Ryan Lee Peter who passed away at the tender age of 6.
Please join us in celebrating the Life of Sheila, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many with Visitation at Blake Funeral Chapel on Sunday, May 26, 2019 between 2-4pm with a Prayers Service directed by Rev. James Panikulam at 3pm. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Agnes Church at 11am on Monday May 27, 2019.
If family and friends so desire, donations can be made to St. Josephs Care Group Hospice, or St. Vincent De Paul.
Sheila Kruzel will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
