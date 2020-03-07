|
Mrs. Sheila Romick (Robbins) a resident of Southbridge Roseview Manor passed away on December 24, 2019. Born in Fort William on August 23, 1931, Sheila was educated at Blake School. Sheila worked in retail at Zellers, North American Lumber and also waitressed at the Arthur Café where she met her husband, John.
Sheila loved to dance and travel with John and be with family. She is survived by sister Marlene and brother Brian.
She was predeceased by her husband John, her parents, sisters Dorothy Michelsan, Norma Polhill, Vivian Moom and brother Harry Robbins.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Reception celebrating Sheila's life will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the reception hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre with Words of Tribute being offered at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Should friends so desire in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated.