|
|
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Sheila Suzanne Kailik (Payne) on February 8, 2018 in Fort Frances, Ontario. Mom spent most of her life in Thunder Bay, where she made many wonderful friends and raised her children Susan and Stephen. She met the love of her life, Ian Kailik and they were united in marriage on December 30, 1983. Mom and Ian spent countless hours enjoying camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with their close family and friends who meant everything to them. Mom's generous and compassionate spirit will always be cherished by those who loved her. Leaving to mourn are her children Susan (Charles) Deschamps and Stephen (Marlina) Szarkowicz; her sister Betty Ann Silver, her brother Stanley Payne and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents Norman and Anabel Payne, her brother Leslie Payne and the love of her life Ian Kailik. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date. If friends so desire in memorium donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society, P.O. Box 837, Kenora, Ontario P9N 4B5 or to the , 1093 Barton Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario P7B 5N3.