At 92 years of age, Sheila Gilbride (Mulligan) passed away peacefully at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) on May 27, 2019. Sheila was born on July 28, 1926 in Sudbury into an Irish family - the sixth of seven children born to Judge T. Murray Mulligan and May (Flanagan) Mulligan. Sheila was predeceased by her parents, four sisters – Helen McKinnon, Bessie Singbush, Mary Kierans and Eileen O'Neill and two brothers – Murray Mulligan and D'Arcy Mulligan. Her stepmother Matilda (Jackman) Mulligan and her granddaughter Sarah Gilbride also predeceased her. After schooling in both Sudbury and Toronto, Sheila moved to Port Arthur in 1946. In 1948, she married Patrick Gilbride and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past November. Sheila was a stay at home mother to their four children. She had a great love for them, an interest in their lives and careers and that of her seven grandchildren. Her fifty-six summers spent at Hawkeye Lake with her children, grandchildren, their friends and visits from her extended family and friends were some of her fondest memories. Earlier in her life, Sheila volunteered for St. Joseph Hospital, Meals on Wheels, the Cancer Society and the Volunteer Bureau. She was a past president and member of the Catholic Women's League of Corpus Christi Church for over 65 years. Sheila enjoyed golfing, skiing and sailing on Lake Superior. She loved the outdoors, reading and to travel. After many years of reading about places, she felt very fortunate to be able to travel to many countries around the world. Sheila is survived by her husband Patrick (Paddy) and their four children – Maureen Twigg (John) Thunder Bay, David (Dorothy) Invermere BC, Patrick Thunder Bay and Kate Fyfe (Joe) Sudbury. Sheila “Nana” is also survived by her seven grandchildren Michael Twigg (Kristin Fossum), Jennifer Twigg (Denny Winkler), Neill Gilbride (Sophie Piché), Shannon Fyfe (Aaron Percival), Ian Fyfe (Kayla Guse), Joey Fyfe and Sheila Fyfe, and her four great grandchildren – Ruby Twigg, Stella and Maibel Winkler & Leo Gilbride plus many nieces and nephews. Funeral services at Corpus Christi Church where she was a devout member since 1950. Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31st, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to Dew Drop Inn or St. Joseph Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences
