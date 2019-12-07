|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce that Mrs. Sheila Tucker (Gallagher) passed away peacefully in her 79th year at St Joseph's Hospital on November 29th, 2019 with her family by her side. Sheila was born in Welland, Ontario and grew up in Pelham Corners on her family's fruit farm. She graduated from Pelham Highschool and worked as a secretary for Atlas Steels in Welland. Sheila was a Cub Scout leader for many years in Fonthill and continued serving as a cub leader after her family moved to Thunder Bay. After having a home daycare for years when her children were young, Sheila then went on to work as a church secretary for 16+yrs at Trinity United Church. Sheila was a devoted member of St. Thomas Anglican Church were she sang in the choir. Sheila always loved her family unconditionally putting everyone else before herself. She was the best mother, wife and Grammie to her cherished family. Sheila is sadly missed by her husband Jack, daughter Sherri (Tim) Brown, daughter-in-law Lisa Ziegler, stepchildren Pam (Mike), Wesley (Leslie), Shaun (Carolyn), Chad Tucker. Grandchildren Cody & Alexandra Ziegler; Abel, Paul, Hope, Leah & Owen Brown. Jacob, Julie & Richard; Sareen (Tim), Sonja (Gerald) & Michelle; Michael, Sarah & Justin. Brothers Ronald (Joan), Terry (Deanna) and Alex Gallagher. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Sheila was predeceased by her loving son Christopher, brother Patrick and wife Elaine and parents Dorothy and Alexander Gallagher. A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at 11am at St. Thomas Anglican Church, 1400 South Edward Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario with the Reverend Jonathan Blanchard officiating. Memorial donations may be made out to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Online condolences
