

January 29, 1929 –

September 26, 2020



To unpathed waters,

undreamed shores…

Now no way can I stray;

Save back to England,

all the world's my way.



Sheila Wojick (nee Robinson), was born January 29, 1929 in Corbridge, Northumberland, England, lived most of her life in Thunder Bay, Ontario and passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 in St. Joseph's General Hospital, Elliot Lake, Ontario. Sheila was a talented knitter, loved gardening, music and reading. With a keen sense of humour she often entertained us with her life stories. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Sheila leaves behind her daughters, Melanie Wojick, Dionnie (John) Johnson, Desiree (Luc) Giroux; grandchildren Travis Johnson, Keith (Camila) Johnson, Jamie Giroux, Matthew (Maria) Giroux, Daniel (Amber) Giroux; great-grandchildren Isabella Giroux and Sebastian Giroux; and extended relatives. Predeceased by her husband James Wojick, her siblings Guy, Lily and Trevor, she is survived by her youngest brother Murray. As per Sheila's wishes there will be no service. Her ashes will be taken home to Thunder Bay and to Corbridge. Donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be gratefully appreciated.