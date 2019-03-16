Home

Shelley Whiteman Obituary

March 13th, 2019
Shelley was born January 6th, 1962, in Kenora and was raised in Thunder Bay. She attended Fort William Collegiate Institute and upon graduation managed the Coffey Mill clothing store. After a brief time in Toronto, working for a telecommunications company, Shelley retuned to Thunder Bay, where she enjoyed 30 years at Tbaytel. She was a life member of the Lakehead Kennel Club and an active member of Wesley United Church. Shelley is survived by her loving mother Janis, her fur babies Gibbs, Max and Brisk, her extended family, best friends Kathy and Charlene, and many close friends. Thank you to the staff of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph's Hospital for your care. A Celebration of life will be held at the First Wesley United Church, Buckley Hall, 130 N. Brodie St., on Saturday March 23rd at 2:00pm. Interment of Shelley's ashes will be at Lake of the Woods Cemetery, Kenora, Ontario at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the First Wesley United Church, The Thunder Bay Humane Society, the Northern Cancer Fund, or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

