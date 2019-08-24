Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Shelly Lee Gedanitz-Gammond

Shelly Lee Gedanitz-Gammond Obituary

(SLATER)

June 20, 1954 to August 21, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Shelley passed away in her daughter Laurie's arms with family by her side at the age of 65. Shelley was a strong woman. She fought many a cancer and won the battle. This last brain cancer took its toll.

Shelley was born June 20, 1954 to William (Bill) and Violet Slater and was the youngest of two daughters. She worked as a Finance Clerk for the Government for over 30 years.

She was a snare drummer with the Fort William Girls Pipe Band (following in her mother's footsteps). She enjoyed her baseball in her younger years. She was an avid 5 and 10 pin bowler. Her joy was the Nova Pro 10 Pin League and hosting the No Tap tournaments at Galaxy Lanes along with her husband Bruce. She took pride in the work she did. It was a fun tournament for all and the players appreciated all the hard work that was put into running these tournaments. Due to health issues she had to give up both the 5 and 10 pin.

For over 20 years Shelley loved to go to her trailer at Kashabowie and enjoyed playing crib with her friends Judy and Leslie.

Survived by her husband Bruce Gammond; sister Vicki Slater and brother-in-law Dave Wilson and only daughter Laurie Fratpietro-Berube (Charlie); stepson Tj Gedanitz (Madox and Sawyer); stepdaughter Ronnie Tatiana DeRozea (Grant and River); sister-in-law Sharon (Paul Donaldson) and other in-laws and cousins. Predeceased by her husband George Gedanitz, parents Bill and Vi and other relatives.

A Memorial Service for Shelley Gedanitz-Gammond will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Pedwell officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the Northern Cancer Fund, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Rest in Peace

You've won your WINGS…Fly Shelley…Fly

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
