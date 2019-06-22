|
Sherida Lorraine Bowey passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on June 11, 2019. Sherida was born on September 15, 1951 in Port Arthur to the late Dorothy and Bob Hughes. She was a dedicated teacher for much of her 67 years and loved going on canoe trips and camping with her friends and family during her summers off. Sherida was a proud member of Artisans Northwest and upon her retirement from teaching threw herself into her Strange Folk creations. In her later years, she loved spending time in her beautiful yard in Nolalu, going to yard sales and her weekly shopping trips with her daughter Maegan and grandson Deagan. Sherida is survived by her husband Keith Bowey, daughter Maegan Bowey (Ed), grandson Deagan Saari and brother David Hughes and family. Sherida touched many lives over the years and will be greatly missed by many friends, family, students and artisans. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, memorial donations to the would be appreciated.Online condolences
