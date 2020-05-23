Mrs. Sherrill Delmo age 76 passed away May 18, 2020 with her husband Frank by her side.
Sherrill is survived by her husband Frank and daughter Malissa, who will miss her mother dearly. Sons and daughters in law Gerald, Jeff, Lauri, Terry, Michelle and grandchildren Ryan, Jenna, Nathan and Hope.
She is also survived by her brother Terry Hickinbottom, sister-in-law Rose Gartrell sisters Sheila (Bruce) Bowie, Mary Lou Irwin, Judy Huebner and many nieces and nephews.
In respect to Sherrill's wishes there will be no service. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Sick Kids Hospital Toronto, or the Canadian Cancer Society.
Full obituary notice available at www.harbourviewfuneral.ca
Sherrill is survived by her husband Frank and daughter Malissa, who will miss her mother dearly. Sons and daughters in law Gerald, Jeff, Lauri, Terry, Michelle and grandchildren Ryan, Jenna, Nathan and Hope.
She is also survived by her brother Terry Hickinbottom, sister-in-law Rose Gartrell sisters Sheila (Bruce) Bowie, Mary Lou Irwin, Judy Huebner and many nieces and nephews.
In respect to Sherrill's wishes there will be no service. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Sick Kids Hospital Toronto, or the Canadian Cancer Society.
Full obituary notice available at www.harbourviewfuneral.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 23, 2020.