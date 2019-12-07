|
It is with great sadness the family announces the unexpected passing of Sherry Comeau on Friday, November 29th, 2019 at TBRHSC at the age of 53. Born on June 3rd, 1966 in Port Arthur, ON, Sherry enjoyed spending her time camping, golfing, curling, and planning her next winter get away. She was kind, loving and generous and cherished spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons. She was employed by Superior North EMS for 29 years and often referred to her co-workers as her second family. Sherry is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Tom, children Aaron (Taina) and Jordyn (Travis), grandsons Jack and Weston and countless friends. Sherry is predeceased by her parents Raymond in 2004 and Marya July 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at Current River Rec Centre. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.
