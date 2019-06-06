|
Sherry Parker-Tougas passed away June 3, 2019, peacefully in her home with her fuzzy kitten Scruffy. Her fun loving free spirit will be dearly missed. She was an adventurous person who lived life to the fullest. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Walter and Mary Glisinski. She will be dearly missed by her mother Margaret Parker and Leonard, her father Robert Parker, brother Duane (Ty and Kayla), daughter Cheye Ann McFarlane, Andrea Tougas, and Robbie Tougas, grandchildren, Logan, Shayla, Kayja, Brooklyn, and great grandson Haven. Her other forever family is Andy Tougas, Mary Ellen Mauro, Sara Mauro, Danielle Mauro Tougas, Jeannette Tougas, Mandie Ciotucha, Kayla Champagne. Her pet name was “Froggy Grandma” from Brooklyn. She was such an amazing mom and grandmother, and she always made everyone feel so special and loved.
She was one of the most down to earth women you could ever ask for with a heart of gold.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE luncheon will be held in the lounge at the Galaxy Lanes, 636 Arthur Street West, on Saturday, June 8, from 2 pm – 6 pm. Her bike will be there and we would love everyone to check it out. Let's rev some motorcycles for her, she would love that. Family will later be spreading her ashes in private at Quetico where she will soar with the butterflies.
