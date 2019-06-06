Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Parker-Tougas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Parker-Tougas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherry Parker-Tougas Obituary

Sherry Parker-Tougas passed away June 3, 2019, peacefully in her home with her fuzzy kitten Scruffy. Her fun loving free spirit will be dearly missed. She was an adventurous person who lived life to the fullest. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Walter and Mary Glisinski. She will be dearly missed by her mother Margaret Parker and Leonard, her father Robert Parker, brother Duane (Ty and Kayla), daughter Cheye Ann McFarlane, Andrea Tougas, and Robbie Tougas, grandchildren, Logan, Shayla, Kayja, Brooklyn, and great grandson Haven. Her other forever family is Andy Tougas, Mary Ellen Mauro, Sara Mauro, Danielle Mauro Tougas, Jeannette Tougas, Mandie Ciotucha, Kayla Champagne. Her pet name was “Froggy Grandma” from Brooklyn. She was such an amazing mom and grandmother, and she always made everyone feel so special and loved.

She was one of the most down to earth women you could ever ask for with a heart of gold.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE luncheon will be held in the lounge at the Galaxy Lanes, 636 Arthur Street West, on Saturday, June 8, from 2 pm – 6 pm. Her bike will be there and we would love everyone to check it out. Let's rev some motorcycles for her, she would love that. Family will later be spreading her ashes in private at Quetico where she will soar with the butterflies.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now