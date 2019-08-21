Home

Mrs. Shirley Ann Elliott, 80 years, of Beardmore, Ontario, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence. Predeceased by her parents – Arnold “Red” Smith and Mary Elliott, by her husband Ivan Elliott and by her brother Jack Smith; she is survived by five children – Brian (Sandra) Elliott of Nipigon, Ontario, Wilson Elliott (fiancee Crystal McRann) and Brenda (Ian) Elliott-Wakefield both of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Iris (Roy) Ross and Sandra (Carry) Lance both of Beardmore, by two grandchildren – Shawn Ross of Longlac, Ontario and Leanne Lance of Thunder Bay and by her sister-in-law Iris Smith of Dorion, Ontario. Friends may call after 11 A.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon. The service will be held at 1 P.M. at the Funeral Home with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Interment will be in Dorion Mountainside Cemetery.

