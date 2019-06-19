Home

Shirley Beebe

Shirley Beebe Obituary

Shirley Beebe aged 71 years, passed away surrounded by family and friends at TBRHSC on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Shirley worked for many years in the auto parts business for Acklands, Fort Ignition and up to her retirement for Auto Parts Central.

Due to her close bond with niece Shannon, Shirley spent many happy years volunteering for Special Olympics and March of Dimes.  She will be Missed.

Shirley will be missed by her loving husband Bob, brothers Ricky, Rolly (Sheila), niece Shannon Moquin from Terrace Bay and other family and friends as well as her cocker spaniel Kenzie.

Predeceased by her Mother, Father, sisters Roma and Lorraine.

Thank you to the caring staff at Thunder Bay Regional ICU and 2C. In lieu of flowers donations to Special Olympics, March of Dimes and Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
