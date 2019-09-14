|
September 26, 1943 ~
September 2, 2019
The family wishes to inform of Shirley's passing on this date following an inspired battle with cancer. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Shirley's influence was felt throughout her family and the lives that she touched during her long career in health care in Thunder Bay, Newmarket and Kingston. Shirley recently celebrated her 60th Wedding Anniversary on May 30th and her passing will leave a void in the life of her husband Wayne, who cherished her as a wife, mother and true companion. Shirley will always be remembered by her children Wayne and Valerie for the inspiration that she provided through a lifetime advice including friendship, kindness, marriage, raising children and her special views on financial planning. Shirley leaves behind seven grandchildren Nathanial, Cameron, Braydon (Erin), Cody, Courtney, Paige and Corrina as well as two great grandchildren Alivia and Jack. She also leaves behind her son-in-law Gilles and her daughter-in-law Cora, half-sister Dolores and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley also had many special friends that shared her life and she was always thankful for those relationships. Shirley's last days were made bearable by the tremendous care and kindness she received from the professionals and staff of the Palliative Care Unit at the Providence Care Hospital. Shirley told us at the end that she had a fulfilling life and for her family we know the women she became from young bride and mother to family matriarch and we are truly blessed to have shared our time with her. A private family interment will take place at a later date. The family requests that anyone wanting to honour Shirley's life may donate to Providence Care Hospital through the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation or to a charity of their choice.
