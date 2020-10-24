April 2, 1945 – October 16, 2020
Mrs. Shirley Ingrid Gerrish, age 75, passed away peacefully in Southbridge Pinewood on Friday, October 16th, 2020, with her family by her side. Shirley lived with Parkinsons' Disease for a decade until the complications recently became insurmountable.
Shirley was born on April 2, 1945 in Dryden, Ontario. She attended Dryden High School before graduating from Patterson Hall School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1966. She kept in touch with many of her friends from Nursing School and enjoyed attending the yearly reunions. Shirley worked the majority of her career at McKellar Hospital on Six South, retiring from the newly built Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre in 2008. Shirley loved trips to the casino, time spent with her card club, shopping and travelling with friends. Most importantly, family was her biggest passion. She loved to be with her children and grandchildren, and was always worried about them and their lives. She will be deeply missed by all.
Shirley is survived by her children Kevin (Kristi), and Kim Gerrish; grandchildren Taylor, Alexa, Emersyn, Mikale and Scotia; nephews Eric and David Bayliss, nieces Donna Summerville and Debbie Dye as well as her great-nephew Michael Agrette and other relatives.
She was predeceased by parents Otto and Lillian Puumala and sisters, Phyllis Gow and Margaret Bayliss. Also predeceased by her former husband Gordon Gerrish.
Shirley will be remembered for her kind heart, generosity, compassion, and calm nature. Shirley made many friends along the way, all whom appreciated her quick wit and sense of humour. Shirley made many special memories with close friends while enjoying trips to the border and lunch dates with friends. All who knew Shirley loved her.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Shirley Gerrish will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:30 pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will take place at a later date. For those unable to attend, a video recording of the funeral will be uploaded to the funeral home website and will be available beginning on Friday morning.
As directed by the Province of Ontario and Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation and service is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.
The family would like to thank the staff of Blue Heron at Southbridge Pinewood for the care and compassion shown.
Should friends so desire, donations can be made to Confederation College in support of a nursing memorial bursary in memory of Shirley or online at https://www.confederation college.ca/
advancement/donate-now Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com