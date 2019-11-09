|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Shirley Jean Droll (nee Kramer) announce her passing, at the age of 76, on October 18, 2019 following surgery at Hamilton General Hospital. Online condolences
She is survived by Paul, her beloved husband of 54 years, and will be dearly missed by her children Eric (Michelle) and Kurt (Hillary). She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren William, Ava, Luke and Drake whom she loved to make smores with while at camp.
She is survived by her sister Karen Ann (Dennis), brother Les (Colleen), sisters Karen Lee (Steve), and Mary Teresa (Randy). She was predeceased by her parents John and Regina, sister Beula (Ben) and brother Wally (Vi).
We wish to recognize the loving care provided to her by the staff at the Fort William Clinic, TBRHSC and Curans clinic here in Thunder Bay.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Preece Family House in Hamilton, Ontario would be appreciated.
