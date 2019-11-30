|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Shirley Jean Droll (nee Kramer) announce her passing, at the age of 76, on Oct. 18, 2019 at the Hamilton General Hospital following cardiac surgery. She is survived by Paul, her beloved husband of 54 years, and will be dearly missed by her children Eric (Michelle) and Kurt (Hillary). She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren William, Ava, Luke and Drake. She is survived by her sister Karen Ann (Dennis), brother Les (Colleen), sisters Karen Lee (Steve), and Mary Teresa (Randy). She was predeceased by sister Beula (Ben) and brother Wally (Vi). We wish to recognize the loving care provided to her by the staff at the Fort William Clinic, TBRHSC and Curans clinic here in Thunder Bay. She wished to be cremated, and a celebration of her life, with a memorial mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church, in Thunder Bay, on December 6, 2019 at 10:30 am. Prior to the mass, a visitation in the church with the family members will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Preece Family House in Hamilton, Ontario will be appreciated. Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com