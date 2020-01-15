Home

Shirley M. Purdy


1939 - 2020
Shirley M. Purdy Obituary

Shirley M. Purdy, 80, passed suddenly at 12:40 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, in Thunder Bay Ontario.

Shirley was born in South Porcupine in 1939 and moved to Kirkland Lake, where she met and married Phil in 1958. They moved to Thunder Bay in 1972, where they lived the remainder of their lives, raising their two children. Shirley worked as a LPN for many years. After retiring, Shirley and Phil enjoyed spending summers at their camp and watching their grandchildren grow up.

After Phil's passing, Shirley loved to swim at the complex, walking and playing cards with her friends, and fishing and spending time with her friend, Dave.

Shirley is preceded in death by husband Phil. She is survived by her daughter Donna (Dan) Blunt and son Dave (Connie) Purdy, grandchildren Chris (Kristin) Blunt, Corey (Jodi) Blunt, Tessa Purdy, Jenna Purdy and Jackson Purdy, great-grandchildren Kayley and Camryn Blunt and brother Wayne Greer.

Interment with her beloved Phil and a celebration of life will held a later date.

