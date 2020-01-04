|
Mrs. Shirley Margaret Godfrey (Olson), age 87, passed away at Bethammi Nursing Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Shirley was a lifetime resident of Thunder Bay with a short time spent living in Hamilton, Ontario. Shirley worked at IH and at McMaster University while away and Clarkson Gordon and various administrative positions when back living in Thunder Bay. Shirley and Bill were married in 1955 and returned to then Port Arthur to raise their family. Shirley had a real fondness for her cat pets throughout all her lifetime and especially loved her time spent at Floral Beach. A extremely loving and devoted mother and then grandmother, Shirley thrived alongside her grandchildren watching them play in the sand and waters of Floral Beach. Travel was another love and Shirley enjoyed many trips including two trips to Europe, as well as trips to New York, the Caribbean and numerous trips to Victoria, BC and her final trip to the East Coast of Canada. Shirley is survived by her sister, June Oliver (John) of Trenton, Ontario, son, Scott, daughter, Carolyn (Bob), grandchildren, Sean, Shirley (Colin), brother-in-law, Bob Godfrey, and nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents, Ole Olson and L. Pearl Olson (Atkinson), her in-laws, Fred Walter Godfrey and Edna M. Godfrey (Byrom) Aunts Margaret Guitard (Atkinson) and Ruth Parkhill (Atkinson) of Moncton, NB, husband, Frederick WILLIAM (Bill) Godfrey, brother, Ronald E. Olson, and sister-in-laws, Verneil J. Olson and Norma T. Godfrey (Fearon). A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2 pm - 5 pm in the Georgian Room, St Joseph's Heritage, 63 Carrie Street. A private family internment will be held at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or St Joseph's Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
THANK YOU
The family of the late Shirley Margaret Godfrey (Olson) would like to thank all the family and friends that offered their support and love as our mother was passing away and in the time after. Along with that sincere gratitude, we need to convey a extremely important message of eternal gratitude to the many current and former caregivers and support staff at Bethammi Nursing Home who became our mother's second family for the past ten years. You both professionally cared for our mom and compassionately cared for her. There just aren't words both meaningful enough or strong enough to convey our appreciation and admiration for you. You are exceptional people that go to work and give so deeply of yourselves. Our initial gratitude and respect for you was when you gave the gift to our father that as he knew Mom could no longer be cared for safely at home and he knew he would be leaving her soon that he had the complete and comforting peace of mind that Mom was in good hands. He visited daily and knew each of you well. He had ever confidence in you and that Mom was cared for and safe. You gave us the same peace of mind and helped not only Mom through her final days but had a huge impact of supporting us through that time as well. You do this time and time again, day and night, not only for our family but for many and we need you to know how much you are appreciated, respected and admired. And finally, to Jackie and her family, who have been there for us for almost 10 years, on behalf of Shirley, Bill and right from our hearts we thank you for your kindness and support. It has always meant the world to us and we hope you know how very exceptional you are. Thank you to all.