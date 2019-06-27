|
|
Mrs. Shirley Olson, formerly of Atikokan, ON passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, grandchildren and husband Bob. Shirley and Bob spent many years in Atikokan, enjoying their business and being at the lake. Shirley lived a wonderful life, loved deeply by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, most of all cherished by her husband of seventy years, Bob Olson. Shirley is survived by her husband Bob, daughters Jane-Ann Gericke (Wolf) and Nansi Busch (Ken); grandchildren Michael Czapla (Monica), Tawnya Busch (Pablo) and Taralee Busch (Tony); great grandchildren Maverick and Miller Czapla and her sister Marilyn Midgley. Shirley was predeceased by her parents Maggie and Wilton Parker. Cremation has taken place and a service and interment will be held in Atikokan at a future date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com