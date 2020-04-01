|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Shirley Rooney announces her passing on March 28, 2020 at the age of 84.
Shirley was born on May 7, 1935 in Campbellton, New Brunswick and spent her adult life in Thunder Bay, Ontario with her husband, Wallace. Shirley and Wallace were married on April 22, 1957 and were together for sixty years until his passing on January 3, 2018. Wallace and Shirley spent summers at their trailer at Mirror Lake surrounded by friends and family where Shirley was always the life of the party at social events and looked forward to her morning coffee with the ladies in the chalet.
Shirley was a very strong woman and was primarily a stay at home Mom until “her boys” got older, then she became the Owner / Operator of B & B Variety on Brown Street where she served the local community. For many years, Shirley was involved in the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) organization where she served as Secretary Treasurer. Shirley loved her TOPS family and especially loved the road trips to visit other chapters.
Family was always Shirley's priority and she was very proud of her six sons, six daughters-in-law and especially her ten grandchildren. While in St. Joseph's Hospital, Shirley commented “I had a good life and I am very proud of the fact that my sons always got along and worked together to help me out.”
Shirley was very social and made friends easily due in part to her “cup half full” approach to life. Even when she knew the end was coming, she would close conversations with “All we can do is take it one day at a time”. She often joked that “I am too good for the devil and too bad for the Lord so neither of them want me.” Mom, we all know which one took you and you can now rest in peace knowing that you taught us well, you instilled a great sense of family values and work ethic in all of us, and you were a fantastic role model. You will never be forgotten and you will always be in our hearts.
Shirley will be forever missed by her sons Barry (Sue), Dale (May), Don (Lesley), Jamie (Anna), Norm (Armie) and Mitch (Wei) and grandchildren Megan, Alexandra, Tara, Ken, Shelby, Colton, Nicole, Eryn, Jessica and Adam.
We would like to thank the attentive staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for the care and comfort they provided to our mother in her final weeks.
As per Shirley's wishes, her life will be celebrated at a private family gathering at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Canadian Lung Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
