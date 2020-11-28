

Mrs. Shirley Strey, age 84 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 in hospital.Shirley was born March 1, 1936 in Pine River, Manitoba. Shirley was the 3rd of 10 children born to Olga and John Zaporzan. Her family relocated to Fort William when she was a child and she was raised and educated in Westfort. As a young woman, Shirley was waiting for a bus when a very handsome George Strey stopped his car because he “thought she was cute” and the rest fell into place. They were married August 13, 1955 and together raised three children.Shirley worked as an operator for Bell Canada and Clerk for Parrish and Heimbecker Grain Elevators. Shirley loved her family and especially her grandchildren who always brightened her day. The first thing she did every morning was look at their pictures and open her iPad to see if there were any new ones. Her passion was golf and she was good at it. She was a proud member of the Municipal Golf Ladies and the Fort William Country Club Ladies. Shirley and George spent many winters in Arizona where they perfected their golf game. In recent years she could be found splashing with the Swim/Gym/Tims Girls and knitting socks. Her socks were a favourite gift among her girls and great grandsons.Shirley will be missed by her loving husband of 65 years, George “Beaver”; children Wendy (John) Andruski and Pat (Anne); grandchildren, Christine (Jeff) Currie, Jon (Shannon) Andruski and Mackenzie Strey; great grandsons, Thomas and James Currie. Also surviving are her siblings, Ralph Zaporzan, Eileen (Angelo) Bottos and Ted (Amanda) Zaporzan; sisters in-law Mary Zaporzan, Edith Halverson, Eileen Matson and brothers-in-law Peter Turgeon and Brian Anthony and numerous other relatives.Predeceased by her son, William “Bill” Strey; her parents and siblings, John (Margaret), Russell, Lawrence, Alice Anthony, Bernice (Sam) Greer and Carol Turgeon and sister in-law Connie Zaporzan.Due to COVID-19, funeral services for the late Mrs. Shirley Strey will be held at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 Gore Street West at James.If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Underground Gym or the NICU at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.Please protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 by always wearing your mask properly when you are indoors.