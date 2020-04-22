|
Shirley Suddaby (nee Taylor), passed unexpectedly on April 17, 2020, at Hogarth Riverview Manor, at the age of 84. Born in Toronto, Ontario on June 18, 1935 to Charles and Loretta Taylor (nee Gascon). Shirley was predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond Suddaby. Our mom was the kindest, most giving person. She was extremely talented in her sewing, sketching, crafts and all else she could get her creative mind and hands on to. Shirley was a seamstress at heart and tailored outfits for many out of her home. She taught sewing at night school, worked at Fabricland, Sears and volunteered at West Thunder Community Centre. She worked for a time at D & D World of Video prior to becoming an entrepreneur with Raymond at Night Owl Video in Westfort. Shirley was the happiest at home with family and friends, always ensuring everyone had plenty to eat and an open invitation to come back! The loving mother of Ken (Belinda), Pat (Judy) and Shelly (Brian). Always remembered by her caring brothers Walter Taylor, Patrick McGuire, Phillip McGuire, Ron McGuire, Richard McGuire, James McGuire (late) and William McGuire (late). She was a wonderful grandmother to Blair (Jon), Ryan (Laura), Tegin (Jeff), Amber-Lee (Nick) and Aaron (Meghan). A proud great grandmother of 9 and a caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the compassionate and caring heroes/staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Kathy McCallum and previously Sister Leila Greco who were so wonderful to Shirley. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to either the Parkinson's Foundation or the Thunder Bay Boys and Girls Club. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held at a later date.Online condolences
